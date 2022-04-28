Paducah police have released more information about a Tuesday afternoon collision on Blandville Road/U.S. 62 and Highland Church Road in Paducah, which involved a McCracken County Public Schools bus and a 2008 Nissan Xterra.
At the time of the collision, 30 Lone Oak Middle School students were on the bus. Jaymes Jones, director of public relations for McCracken County Schools, said on Tuesday that 11 students were taken to Baptist Health Paducah and one was taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Seven students were taken by their parents to local hospitals, Jones said.
The driver of the Nissan, identified by police as Steven A. Milam, 17, of Paducah, was taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and later flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment, according to a news release.
According to Paducah police’s preliminary investigation, the school bus was stopped facing north on Highland Church Road at Blandville Road. The bus driver, identified by police as Sean S. Fellows, 55, of Paducah, told police he looked both ways and proceeded to turn left onto Blandville Road, according to the news release.
Fellows told police that an SUV, later identified as the Nissan, hit the rear portion of the bus on the left side, which caused the bus to spin and tip over onto its side.
Paducah police said Milam could not be interviewed at the time because of his injuries.
Police are still investigating the collision. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Sgt. Eric Taylor at 270-444-8550 or Det. Ryan Hudson at 270-444-8553.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.