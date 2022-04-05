Paducah Police arrested a man Saturday after the suspect allegedly stabbed a friend after getting into an argument.
Louis B. Booker, 55, of Paducah, is charged with second-degree assault.
Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to a home on South Ninth Street, where police said officers found a 38-year-old victim on the ground, bleeding from apparent stab wounds.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. PPD said the man was in stable condition as of Monday morning.
Booker called PPD around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, and police said Booker told police he wanted to turn himself in. Police said Booker had been identified as a suspect in the case.
According to PPD, Booker told PPD Detective Ryan Hudson that he and the victim had been drinking together at the victim’s home, where the two got into a fight. Officers said Booker told police he stabbed the victim several times.
He was booked at the McCracken County Jail.
