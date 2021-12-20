Paducah Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting and are looking for people who may have information about the incident. The shooting left one person injured, according to police.
Authorities said officers received a call shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday from a man who said he had been shot and was running down North Eighth Street. Officers found him on the ground at the corner of North Eighth and Boyd streets.
The man had been shot above his knee, and officers used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to Baptist Health Paducah, where he was treated and released, police said.
At the same time, authorities said officers received reports of gunshots fired at 2020 Bar on North Eighth Street. When officers arrived, they spotted numerous cars leaving the area. Officers spoke with several people, but authorities said most of those people told officers they had not seen anything. Authorities said officers found shell casings in the middle of the street in front of the bar.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call PPD at 270-444-8550. Information can also be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the tip to 847411 or by downloading the WKY Crime Stoppers app. Online tips can be provided on a tip form through the city of Paducah website, paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers.
Police said information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
