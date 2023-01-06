Paducah Police have arrested a woman for murder following a months-long investigation involving the death of her boyfriend in March 2022.
Aaryan Kelley, 22, who lives in Herrin, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday as she arrived for work in Carterville, Illinois on a murder/domestic violence charge after officers obtained a warrant for her arrest. Kelley was booked in the Williamson County, Illinois jail awaiting extradition to Kentucky.
On March 14, 2022, PPD officers responded to an apartment on Berger Road on a call related to an unresponsive man. Jarvis Plato, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kelley, who police said was Plato’s live-in girlfriend, told officers Plato had fallen down a flight of stairs earlier that morning, according to a PPD press release.
However, police noticed signs of a struggle or altercation inside Plato’s apartment. According to a PPD press release, Plato had fresh injuries to his face not consistent with a fall.
PPD Detective Chelsee Breakfield said in a press release that throughout the investigation, Kelley changed her story about the incident multiple times.
PPD detectives, McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton and medical examiners’ offices in Madisonville and Louisville continued to investigate the incident. Additional autopsy results received by the Regional Crime Laboratory confirmed Plato’s manner of death to be homicide, PPD officials said in a press release.
PPD thanked the McCracken County Coroner’s office, the state medical examiners’ offices, and the Carterville and Crainsville, Illinois police departments for their assistance in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.