Six lucky numbers could change someone’s life forever as the Powerball lottery jackpot rises to $1.2 billion.
As tonight’s drawing approaches, people across the country can’t help but imagine what that amount of money could do for them, with the jackpot rising to an estimated $1.2 billion with a drawing scheduled for tonight at 10 p.m. CST.
The prize has grown this large due to there being 38 Powerball drawings with no grand prize winner matching all six numbers, with the last winner being drawn on August 3.
The estimated $1.2 billion would be paid out over 29 years in incrementally increasing payouts. Winners could also opt for an immediate cash payout of $596.7 million.
The jackpot will be the 2nd largest in Powerball’s 30-year history, only being surpassed by a $1.586 billion win in 2016.
Tickets can be purchased up until 9:45 p.m. CST.
Mary Harville, president and CEO at Kentucky Lottery Corporation, and Maggie Garrison, vice president and corporate controller at Kentucky Lottery Corporation, said the increase in the prize amount has greatly impacted the sales turnout.
“Last year, we had sales of around $70 million,“ Garrison said. “That comes out to just less than $200,000 in sales a day. For this last Saturday’s drawing, we had around $3 million for that night’s jackpot in Kentucky and we just continue to look at the sales climb as additional players gain interest in the upcoming jackpot on Wednesday night.”
“A simple way of saying it is that we are looking at sales that are probably triple what we would say normally with a much lower grand prize,” Harville said.
Those over 18 can purchase a Powerball ticket at many places in Paducah as well as online at kylottery.com. To win the Jackpot, all six numbers must be matched to the drawing. Five of the numbers range from 1 to 69 with no duplicates while the last is between 1 and 26.
Many prizes are available for matching the numbers with payouts ranging from $4 for matching the last ball or the last all and one other, all the way to $1 million for matching all of the first five balls.
It is important to remember that the odds of winning vary widely.
“The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292,201,338,” Harville said. “We like to say that we’re making winners every day, not just because of the high jackpot because we know that there’s going to be probably one person win that, but because there are a lot of great secondary prizes as well. There’s a million-dollar prize there and we would enjoy presenting a million-dollar check to some Kentuckian.”
According to the Kentucky Lottery’s website, of the money raised by the lottery in Kentucky, 69% of it goes to the winners with 5% remaining in retailers and 5% going to administrative costs. The remaining 21% goes to the commonwealth helping to provide money for scholarships and grant programs to Kentucky students.
Programs funded by these include the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarships (KEES), which receives 100% of its funding from the Kentucky lottery, and the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, which receives 98% of its funding from the programs.
Powerball, a form of the national lottery, is paid into by 45 states, with Kentucky putting half of its earnings from the sale of tickets into raising the prize pool nationally.
“At the end of the day, all our sales are for Kentucky,” Harville said. “We give back to Kentuckians and our college scholarship and grant programs will only benefit from more Powerball sales. It means more grants and scholarships for Kentucky students.”
Participants can purchase Powerball tickets at many retail stores as well as on the Kentucky lottery’s website. A free ticket is also provided to new members of the Kentucky Lottery’s Fun Club. For more information, visit kylottery.com.
