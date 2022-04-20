More than 200 people turned out Tuesday for the 2022 Power of the Purse luncheon, a joint effort between the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and Paducah Professional Women as a networking opportunity.
The luncheon was presented by Baptist Health Paducah and held at the Walker Hall Event Center.
“This event is our signature event of the year,” said Kristin Lynch, the president of Paducah Professional Women. “It really symbolizes women’s equal pay day. That is the reason for the event — that is what we are celebrating — and how far women have come in equal pay and the gender gap.”
Equal Pay Day demonstrates how far into a year a woman must work to earn the same that a man earned for doing the same job. It has been marked each year for the last 25 years.
According to WhiteHouse.gov, Equal Pay Day fell on March 15 this year, the earliest that it has ever been in the calendar year.
“The earlier that Equal Pay Day arrives, the closer our nation has come to achieving pay fairness,” states WhiteHouse.gov.
“For us, it’s just a historic event to celebrate, to come together in fellowship and to network,” Lynch said. “Paducah Professional Women plays a role in their monthly meetings to continue to support women in the community.
“We’re excited to be back in person, and we’re excited to have this many women back in the workforce.”
Proceeds from the event are split between Paducah Professional Women and the local United Way organization.
Kelly Davis, the chief operations officer for the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, said she was excited to be part of Power of the Purse.
“It’s a chance to bring women together and celebrate women in the workplace and Equal Pay Day,” she said. “This is the eighth year for the event.
“One of the things that we want to focus on is empowering women to support each other. Every day, women are faces with so many roles, and if we don’t support each other, it just doesn’t work out well for anybody.”
The event featured 25 designer bags with $73 in gifts that were auctioned off in an online auction, and a Kate Spade bag containing $50 in cash, a journal and pen, an umbrella, a scarf and a keychain — valued at $684 — was raffled off.
The guest speaker was Janice Person, who founded Grounded Communications, which offers communications consulting to a wide range of clients, predominantly in the farming and agriculture fields. Her beginnings in the media field were not as successful.
Person told the story of how she took an opportunity to work for a public relations agency in New York after working five years for a publishing company.
“I decided I had to do it, just to see how it worked,” she said. “I didn’t know I’d be there long. The president of the company asked me if I could stay a month instead of two weeks.
“I was fresh out of grad school, so I still wasn’t sure about what he thought I knew, but he needed hands on deck. I worried about how it might cost me my next job. He started looking for somebody, and he hired a kid that, when I was at grad school, I was managing him on the school newspaper.”
It wasn’t long before Person made a startling and eye-opening revelation.
“One day, I found out he was being paid more than I had been paid after I had worked more than five years,” she said. “I know that some of you guys may not have had that moment where you feel like you were taken advantage of.”
Person was called into the president’s office, where he asked her how she knew, but she said it didn’t matter how she knew.
“I just knew that I felt like this company was the greatest place in the world for me, and that had been taken from me,” she said. “The gentleman told me to get my purse and go home. Yeah.
“You can see I haven’t told this story a lot, I mean, it still kind of bites three decades later. Get my purse and go home.”
When she got home, she asked her mother to call a family friend who was an attorney and spoke with other women who were treated similarly.
“That’s not agriculture anymore, but 30 years ago, I’m guessing a lot of women in agriculture got treated that way,” she said. “It wasn’t fair.
“When I think about the power of the purse in agriculture now, I think of something very different.
“Thirty years ago was a very long time. That publishing company is run by a woman. It’s all women on the masthead.”
For more information about Paducah Professional Women, visit paducahprofessionalwomen.org or visit its Facebook page.
For more information about the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, visit unitedwaypaducah.org.
