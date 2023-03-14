The Paducah-McCracken County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held its 11th annual Rosa Parks Power of One celebration Saturday at the Broadway United Methodist Church.
The celebration honors local women who have made a difference in the lives of others, similar to the way that Rosa Parks made a difference by refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus on Dec. 1, 1955, in opposition to a city ordinance segregating bus passengers.
The Rev. Renee Kesler — a minister and associate pastor at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee, and the president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center — was the guest speaker and compared Harriet Tubman’s death and Rosa Parks’ birth and a passing of the torch.
“I think about Rosa Parks, and I think about the year she was born, in 1913,” she said. “A month after she was born — on March 10, 1913 — Araminta Ross died on March 10, 1913. You may know her as Lady Moses; some may know her as The Conductor. Others may call her Harriet Tubman.
“A month after Rosa Parks made her entrance, Harriet Tubman made her exit. There is going to be an entrance and an exit, so that means that there is room for us.”
Kesler told the audience that there are five things people should possess to have the Power of One: confidence, courage, trustworthiness, humility and be visionary. She advised people to keep these attributes in that order.
“The Power of One is because there is something bigger and there is something better,” she said. “They didn’t stop. Who knows the story of Harriet? She kept on going, kept on going — even after she finished (with the Underground Railroad) she kept on going through the Civil War. She is a war hero.
“Hundreds will come out of that. She will finish that, she will go build a stadium or a center for poor people to have a house to live in. Yes, she will die poor. Yeah, Rosa Parks did, too.”
Kesler said that Harriet Tubman’s and Rosa Parks’ contributions to history have benefitted people today.
“The Power of One is this: There is work to be done — much work to be done,” she said. “If we could just get our confidence, get our courage, if we can be trustworthy, stay humble and keep looking to the finish — do not tarry, for it shall surely come.
“Make it plain, because there is something greater and bigger and better. ‘Eye has not seen and ears have not heard — nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love him.’ ”
That comment was a quote from I Corinthians 2:9.
This year’s Rosa Parks Power of One honorees were Bethany Beal, LaToya Benberry, Rose Cleary, Jearline Cooper, Tara Crumble, Dorothea Manley Davis, Carolyn Jackson, Peggy Jagos, Carrie Jones, Elizabeth Jones, Chris Krueger, Octavia Lawrence, Maurie McGarvey, Nancy Powless, Cornelia Reece, Phyllis Rouse, Heidi Surheinrich, Demethera Taylor, Barbara Townsley, Sherona Waldon, Stacey Watson, Denise White and Sandra Wilson.
Gail McEwen was presented the Corine Harber Award by Harber’s oldest daughter, Alisa Smith, and Smith’s son, Roderic Smith. The award — first presented in 2020 — is named for Corine Elizabeth Harber (1943-2019), the first African-American person employed in state government in Paducah and an instrumental voice in several local community charities.
The event was dedicated to the memory of the Rev. Joe Beal, who died last August at the age of 67. Beal served seven years at the Northside United Methodist Church and seven years at Broadway United Methodist Church. He also served as the president of the Martin-Weakley County (Tenn.) Chapter of the NAACP.
Power of One honoree Bethany Beal is his daughter.
J.W. Cleary, the president of the Paducah-McCracken County Chapter of the NAACP, told the audience in his closing remarks that the Rosa Parks Power of One event would be held in memory of Joe Beal each year, beginning with Saturday’s event.
“It was Danny Fugate, myself and Joe Beal who came up with doing this Power of One,” he said. “There are so many ladies in this community who do not get recognized ... the women are the backbone.”
Cleary presented the inaugural Joe Beal Award to members of Beal’s family. The award is expected to be an annual presentation at the Rosa Parks Power of One event.
