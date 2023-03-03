The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP’s Rosa Parks: Power of One banquet, will be held March 11 at Broadway United Methodist Church.
The event, from 5-7 p.m., serves to honor women who embody the spirit of Rosa Parks as a change agent who have made a significant impact in the community.
“We haven’t had the program since 2020 because of COVID-19,” said J.W. Cleary, president of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP.
“People can still get tickets by going online (www.paducahnaacp.com).”
Rosa Parks was a woman who changed the course of history in 1955 when she decided to stand up for her rights by refusing to give up her seat on a segregated Montgomery, Alabama bus.
Her decision was a spark that helped ignite the Civil Rights movement.
The banquet program will also honor the legacy and support of the late Rev. Joe Beal, who was the event’s sponsor for many years. The keynote speaker is the Rev. Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The women to be honored at the banquet include: LaToya Benberry, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority; Dorothea Manley Davis, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership; Sherona Waldon, Pettus Rowland Funeral Home; Stacey Watson, West Kentucky Community and Technical College; Bethany Beal, Broadway United Methodist Church;
Elizabeth (Lizzie) Jones, Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church; Sandra Wilson, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce; Carrie Bell Johnson Jones, Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church; Chris Krueger, Paducah Public Schools; Jearlene Cooper, Ninth Street Church of Christ;
Nancy Powless, Computer Services, Inc.; Octavia Lawrence, West Kentucky Community and Technical College; Barbara N. Townsley, Burks Chapel A.M.E. Church; Maurie McGarvey, Paducah Bank; Rose Cleary, Baptist Health;
Heidi Suhrheinrich, White’s Financial Group; Demethera “Dee” Taylor, Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church; Denise “Sissy” White, Friends of Sissy White; Cornelia Reece, McCracken County Community Career Endowment; and Phyllis Rouse, Jackson House/W.B. Sanders Apartments.
