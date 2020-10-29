MAYFIELD — Graves County poultry processor Pilgrim’s will invest $740,000 to help support local needs in the county related to the coronavirus pandemic.
An announcement was made Wednesday of the Graves County plant’s participation in Pilgrim’s Hometown Strong initiative that invests in community programs in the company’s 30 meat, poultry and prepared food facility locations across the country.
A press release from Pilgrim’s stated officials are working with local leaders to identify where funds can impact the Mayfield and Graves County community in areas of food insecurity, community infrastructure and health and emergency response and relief efforts related to COVID-19.
Similar investments have included laptops and hotspots for remote learning in Marshville, North Carolina, a new water tower in Douglas, Georgia and a field house and recreation center in Worthington, Minnesota.
A list of projects will be finalized by December 2020. Suggested proposals from the community can be sent to hometownstrong@pil grims.com.
Pilgrim’s Mayfield manager Kent Massey said he hopes the company’s investment will make a lasting local impression.
“We take great pride in partnering with our local community to make a difference,” Massey said. “During a challenging year, the Pilgrim’s Hometown Strong Initiative is allowing us to make a significant investment in this area, which we hope will have a lasting impact.”
Nationally, the Hometown Strong initiative is a $20 million investment from Pilgrim’s, which is part of a $50 million nationwide contribution from JBS USA.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said she was grateful for the investment, as well.
“Pilgrim’s is a long-time contributor to our community in so many areas and their Hometown Strong initiative is yet another example of their commitment to the betterment of all people in Mayfield and Graves County,” she said. “We are indeed fortunate that Pilgrim’s calls Mayfield its home and we are grateful for this investment in our area.”
Pilgrim’s Mayfield facility employs more than 1,500 people and supports 235 growers. The Mayfield plant has invested more than $55 million in capital improvements over the last five years.
To learn more, visit hometownstrong.jbssa.com.
