The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s virtual Power in Partnership breakfast April 1 will feature Aaron Thompson, president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.
The event begins at 7:30 a.m. and participants can register via Zoom at paducahchamber.org. The breakfast also will be carried live via the Facebook pages of the chamber and WPSD Local 6.
Thompson is a passionate advocate for higher education. As a first-generation college student from rural Clay County, he experienced first-hand the transformative power of a college credential. As president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, he works to ensure all Kentuckians have an equal opportunity to improve their lives through postsecondary education.
Prior to his present position, Thompson served as interim president of Kentucky State University; CPE executive vice president and provost; and faculty member and administrator at Eastern Kentucky University. He has extensive leadership experience within the private and non-profit sectors and is a highly sought-after national speaker.
He has authored or co-authored numerous books and peer-reviewed publications on diversity, cultural competence, first-year experience programs, retention, and student success, among other topics. In 2019, he was inducted into the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame.
Thompson received his doctoral degree in sociology from the University of Kentucky, with an emphasis on organizational leadership. He earned a master’s degree in industrial sociology from the University of Kentucky, and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Eastern Kentucky University.
