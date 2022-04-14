When it comes to heart surgery, there are cases where it is better not to perform open-chest surgery but to use a more minimally invasive technique that brings the same result.
Dr. Robert Poston has performed robot-assisted cardiac surgeries since 2005. The robot provides a camera to assist in performing surgery on tiny blood vessels.
He joined the Mercy Health-Heart and Vascular Institute, Cardiovascular Surgery team in January as part of the Ray and Kay Eckstein Heart and Vascular Institute at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Poston became the first to perform robot-assisted cardiac surgery in western Kentucky on March 11 when he cleared two arterial blockages for Alex McAllister, 84, of Cadiz.
“In this case, there was one (blockage) on the front and one on the back of his heart,” Poston said. “Under normal circumstances, if there’s more than one blockage … most surgeons just do an open-chest approach.
“The robot comes in when we want to avoid the sternal incision. In Mr. McAllister’s case, it made sense to do the bypass on the (blockage) in the front because you put the robot in from the front, it’s right in our wheelhouse, we can see it and take an artery from the chest wall … and we can plug that right onto the vessel.”
Poston said the procedure can be done while the heart is still beating with minimal blood loss.
“Then, we had the vessel in the back, and that’s easy to put a stent in,” he said. “If all you want to do is stent one vessel, that’s a great way to go.”
Poston said the robot is made by Intuitive and is called the da Vinci Robot. The da Vinci Surgical System was approved for surgery in 2000. According to Babbage Science and Technology, it was used in about 200,000 surgeries in 2012.
“I’ve been using it for heart surgery for 15 years,” he said. “I did my first case in 2006. It is very precise. I think probably the biggest advantage is how well you can see things.
“When I do surgery in open techniques, I put on something call surgical loupes. Those were invented by German optometrists in the 1800s. There really is only a 3-power magnification. That’s good, because we’re talking about a 2-millimeter (0.08-inch) vessel, so I need to be able to have that look bigger than 2 millimeters; it looks more like 6 millimeters (0.24 inches).
“When I have a robot, now I’m using a camera that uses the latest and greatest in visual technology — a high-definition camera. I can go to 20-power magnification.”
At that level, a 2-millimeter blood vessel would look 40 millimeters wide, or about 1.6 inches.
“That is a dramatic difference in your ability to do precise surgeries like cardiac surgery,” Poston said. “It’s the ability to see with much more definition, good lighting and the camera goes wherever you want to go. When you do an open-chest surgery, I can see only what the body wants me to see. The mitral valve, for instance, is on the back of the heart, and it can be awkward to see that.
“(On Tuesday,) I did a mitral valve operation with a robot and put that camera right back on the mitral, and it feels like — boom, it’s right there in front of me, staring right at me.”
Before the surgery, McAllister was taking nitroglycerin pills three times a day to handle the chest pain.
“I feel great,” McAllister told administrators. “For being as old as I am and just had this bypass, I would recommend it to anybody.
“(On March 14,) I came home, and I’ve not had any problems. I have not taken a pain pill since I’ve been home.”
