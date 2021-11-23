Two of the state’s constitutional officers are currently conducting poster, slogan, and essay contests for Kentucky school children, with prizes being offered for the winners.
Secretary of State Michael Adams is holding his office’s annual essay contest for students in grades 9-12, and slogan contest for students in grades 6-8. The winners will receive prizes and be honored in a public ceremony.
“As President Reagan said, freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction — the same goes for democracy,” Adams said. “I hope these contests will inspire our students to become informed and become involved.”
The essay question posed to high schoolers is, “What changes should Kentucky make to improve civic education and literacy?” Students should limit their essays to 1,000 words.
The slogan contest invites middle school students to suggest a slogan for Adams’ Frederick Douglass Award program, which encourages voter registration efforts in Kentucky high schools.
Whether submitted electronically or by mail, all entries must be received by the Secretary of State’s Office by 5 p.m. (EST) on Dec. 20.
Learn more at sos.ky.gov/civics/essays
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, meanwhile, is holding his office’s annual poster and essay contest.
This year’s theme is “Kentucky Agriculture Sustains Me,” encouraging contestants to reflect on the importance of Kentucky agriculture in their everyday lives.
“Without agriculture, we don’t exist. It’s that simple,” Quarles said. “Every student knows they must eat to live, but many may not realize the importance of agricultural products to our everyday lives. This year’s contest is a nod to those who provide the products that sustain our very lives.”
Students in grades K-12 may submit a poster, an essay of 500 words or less, or a digital entry, which may be photos or original digital artwork. Each entry must include the actual written theme and be postmarked by March 7, 2022.
Winners will be selected in each grade. One statewide winner will be selected for digital artwork. Each winner will receive a $100 award from Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom and will be recognized at the 2022 Poster and Essay Contest Awards Ceremony next year. Winning entries will be displayed at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair in August in Louisville.
For more information, including complete contest rules and an entry form, go to https://www.kyagr.com/marketing/post er-essay-contest.html.
