Collaboration, community connections and regional cooperation are among the key factors leading to business and industry success coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to area economic development leaders.
A panel of economic development directors discussed a number of related issues in the “Re-Tooling Post COVID” symposium last Thursday, coordinated by West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Topics included the impact of COVID-19 locally and regionally, workforce, policy and the importance of private investment.
Hannah Chretien, executive director of the Ballard County Economic Development board, said a collaborative effort among several river counties called the West Kentucky Alliance for a Vibrant Economy (WAVE), which began in 2016, was even more important as the region dealt with the impact of the pandemic.
“We were able to pool resources with the help of partners such as the University of Kentucky and the local partnership with WKCTC and Murray State University to create a regional grant program that helps support business all across our communities,” she said.
“Within the past two weeks alone, we’ve met with Sec. (Larry) Hayes, Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, as well as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to discuss issues and projects that will help the entire region. We’ve always believed in the power of collaboration. Though a tragic, tragic pandemic, COVID-19 has only served to strengthen those bonds and create new ones to make us more determined than ever.”
Mark Manning, president of Murray-Calloway Economic Development, said what COVID-19 has done is “it’s created winners and losers, more losers than winners, unfortunately. The next 3-5 years for us is going to depend on what we do with product development.”
“There is a massive shortage of good available buildings. Sites are OK, but buildings are a lot better. If you have buildings, you’re going to get ‘looks.’ And, it’s up to you to determine whether or not the looks turn into locations,” Manning said.
He shared a recent success story involving a spec building which was completed with the help of local investment.
“We spent about $3 million to build a really nice building and another $3 million to finish it out. But the absolute key to success that we didn’t have to get in a huge hurry to sell it. We did a very quiet, modest capital campaign and had about 20 local businesses and individuals commit to a certain amount of money each for a five-year period,” he said.
“We used that money to cover the interest while we were marketing the building and, because of that, we were able to hold the building until we had the right client and didn’t have to get desperate. We actually had a modest project on our spec building which is relatively unheard of, and I would encourage others to look at that site and model.”
Josh Tubbs, president of Kentucky Lake Economic Development, spoke of the key role area colleges can play.
“It’s really important that we continue to connect our community and technical colleges with our existing industry and make sure that the industries are able to communicate their needs to the community colleges. And, that the community college is able to communicate their flexibility in offering training and curriculum that meets the needs of those industries,” he said.
“I think WKCTC and Murray State University have done a fantastic job of responding to that.”
Bruce Wilcox, president/CEO of Greater Paducah Economic Development, praised the efforts of area legislators “on the recent enactment of a 6% abatement on sales tax for electrical bills. That’s a significant incentive, if you will, in attracting large data centers or crypto currency projects. We’re seeing a very nice influx of interest within that.
“And, while we have some of the best and most competitive power rates in the country, and that’s the attraction here. The 6% sales tax abatement is even more of a reason to want to be here,” he said.
“I applaud our legislators for doing that but one thing to keep in mind on the electric bills is there’s a 3% school tax, so while these data centers or crypto projects might not be producing a large number of new jobs, they are generating some significant revenues that go back into our school system, which ultimately will be used for labor force.”
