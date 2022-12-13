One 11-year-old girl has been charged in a possible threat made toward the St. Mary School System and another is under investigation after police were called regarding remarks made online late Sunday night, according to the Paducah Police Department.
According to a statement issued Monday by St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden, one of the girls is from Paducah and the other is from outside of Kentucky.
Paducah police received information Sunday evening from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat to St. Mary schools. Paducah detectives immediately began working to determine the validity of the threat.
Detectives notified St. Mary administration of the potential threat, and administrators elected to close schools on Monday. School system officials said school will resume today (Tuesday).
Detectives worked through the night and identified two 11-year-old girls who were involved. The detectives determined the girls were participating in an online group chat on FaceTime and made comments regarding a school shooting.
However, the investigation revealed they did not have a plan or the means to cause harm to the schools or students, police said.
One girl was charged early Monday morning with second-degree terroristic threatening and released to her guardian, according to police. Charges are pending against the second girl. Neither girl is enrolled at St. Mary schools.
Hayden released a statement to media Monday morning.
“St. Mary School System is very grateful to the Paducah Police Department for acting quickly on a verbal threat to our school,” the statement read. “They received a call from a Kentucky resident that had received a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. Once on the call, a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary.
“The police were eventually able to track down the source of the call and it was two 11-year-olds, one from Paducah and one from out of state. These children have no connection to St. Mary and no means to carry out the threat made. Their families have been contacted and the police are continuing to investigate.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (TIP-411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the city of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.