One 11-year-old girl has been charged in a possible threat made toward the St. Mary School System and another is under investigation after police were called regarding remarks made online late Sunday night, according to the Paducah Police Department.

According to a statement issued Monday by St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden, one of the girls is from Paducah and the other is from outside of Kentucky.

