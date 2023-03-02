DRAFFENVILLE — If the proposed schedule format change for Marshall County High School goes through, it will not affect students in the Marshall County Technical Center.
That point was emphasized by Assistant Superintendent Chris Mason at the Marshall County School District Board special meeting held Thursday.
While the topic was not on the agenda of the special board meeting that was pushed ahead a week because of a lack of a quorum at the scheduled Feb. 16 meeting, Mason mentioned it as part of his instructional report.
The high school’s site-based decision-making council discussed moving the schedule for its current 86-minute block format to a schedule that includes “skinnies,” or classes of 43 minutes each, with two of those classes taking up one of the blocks.
Mason said the ‘skinnies” would include English, math, science and social studies.
The purpose of the change is to improve academic scores and to help whittle down the learning gap caused by the change of instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 through 2022.
“It’s not going to change a whole lot about their schedule,” Mason told the board. “It’s actually going to change four different core areas. It will create ‘skinnies’ in our core subject areas. Everything else will remain on a 90-minute period block.
“So, our technical school and our technology classes will continue to operate on a 90-minute block. Our fine arts classes will continue to operate on a 90-minute block. Our (physical education) and dual credit and (advanced placement) classes will continue to operate on a 90-minute block.”
“I know that the site-based council talked about making sure those kids were able to have the opportunity to take math, science, English and social studies all year long,” he said. “That would kind of change that.
“Basically, the difference between a ‘skinny’ and a block: A ‘skinny’ is 43 minutes long and a block is 86 minutes long. … With the four core content areas being ‘skinnies,’ those students would take those classes all year long, and it also creates common planning for those teachers.”
Mason said the planning periods for teachers would not be affected, remaining at 86 minutes throughout the day, with most of those being an 86-minute block.
Mason told the board that the schedule format change was still incomplete and that teachers needed to look at the plan to work out issues with it.
“None of our students will be losing opportunities to complete any of their technical classes,” he said. “All of our students will be allowed to finish. We’re not going to take any opportunities away from kids. If anything, we’re going to try to create more opportunities for kids.”
The board honored its faculty and staff who were listed among the Tribune-Courier’s Readers’ Choice Awards published on Feb. 18. Those honorees included MCHS teacher Chad Darnell, MCHS boys’ basketball coach Sawyer Donohoo, South Marshall Middle School teacher Annie Futrell, North Marshall Middle School teacher’s aide Meagan Hicks, Jonathan Elementary School Principal Paul Lamb, district bus driver Spencer Pace and Central Elementary School teacher Vanessa Stevens.
