PADNWS-03-02-23 MARSHALL BOARD - PHOTO

Marshall County Assistant Superintendent Chris Mason explains to the school board that the proposed change in class scheduling format will not affect students at the technical center.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

DRAFFENVILLE — If the proposed schedule format change for Marshall County High School goes through, it will not affect students in the Marshall County Technical Center.

That point was emphasized by Assistant Superintendent Chris Mason at the Marshall County School District Board special meeting held Thursday.

