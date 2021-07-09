METROPOLIS, Ill. — Southern Seven Health Department in its new weekly reporting of COVID-19 saw a 200% increase in cases during the week of July 2 compared to the previous week of June 25.
While the week of June 25 reported 13 newly confirmed cases and nine newly recovered cases from June 19 through June 25, the following week of June 26 through July 2 saw 40 new confirmed cases with 14 newly recovered cases in the seven-county region of Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union.
“This is troubling news for our region,” said Nathan Ryder, Southern Seven’s Community outreach coordinator. “We know that our neighbors in Missouri are struggling with the Delta variant of COVID-19 currently exploding in their state. We are worried about the spillover effect we may begin to see with the large amounts of people in the Southern Seven region who haven’t gotten themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 yet.”
Southern Seven reports 36,562 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the region since the vaccine first arrived on Dec. 16, 2020. The average of individuals totally vaccinated in the Southern Seven region is 25.87%.
“If you haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19, you’re putting yourself at high risk with the more contagious and severe Delta variant of COVID that is spreading rapidly,” Ryder said. “The three vaccines we currently have access to are showing they’re very effective at protecting you and helping to slow the spread of this and other COVID variants. We have plenty of vaccine available at Southern Seven. Now is the time to schedule yourself to get vaccinated before we see a potential surge.”
As of the July 2 report, Massac County’s vaccination statistics stand at 26.85% of the population being totally vaccinated as 7,735 have received the vaccine — 3,780 of them fully — since it became available.
During the June 26 through July 2 reporting period, Massac County had three newly confirmed cases — one each in their 30s, 40s and 50s — bringing the county’s total to 1,362 with 1,325 of them recovered and two active. There have been 35 deaths attributed to COVID in the county since April 22.
The state of Illinois has launched a toll-free Vaccine Appointment Call Center, 833-621-1284, which is open from 6 a.m. until midnight seven days a week. Appointments can also be scheduled using the Illinois Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration system online at covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov. For assistance with scheduling a vaccine appointment at the Massac County Southern Seven health clinic or for more information, call 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook or online at www.south ern7.org.
