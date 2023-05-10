The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management EM has undertaken a major disposal effort for a key uranium-enrichment byproduct with the recent arrival of 60 uranium-oxide storage cylinders by rail at a licensed facility in west Texas.

“This first multi-car shipment from Paducah marked an important milestone toward achieving large-scale, routine disposal of uranium oxide, thereby addressing one of the nation’s most significant environmental legacies from the Cold War era,” Joel Bradburne, manager of EM’s Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office (PPPO), said in a news release.

