PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has closed a section of KY 2603/Vanzora Road in Marshall County due to a damaged culvert.
KY 2603/Vanzora Road is closed at the 4.6 mile point at the Woodall Branch Culvert after a local farmer noticed the roadway had settled. KYTC District 1 engineers examined the culvert this morning and determined that it had likely been damaged during recent flash flooding. They also determined that the culvert will likely have to be replaced.
The roadway at this site has been closed until further notice while engineers work to formulate plans to replace the culvert as quickly as possible. However, it make take several weeks to get a pre-fab culvert ordered that fits the parameters of the site.
This culvert is along KY 2603/Vanzora Road between Vann Pitt Road/Woodall Cut-Off Rd and KY 408/Oak Level Road in western Marshall County.
Motorists may self-detour via KY 408, KY 1949/Wadesboro Road, and KY 3525/Tom Lane Road.
KYTC District 1 will attempt to provide timely updates as plans to replace this ailing culvert move forward.
To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email please go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651 and click on the District 1 counties you regularly drive through, or for any of the specialty corridors you travel. Be sure to check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.