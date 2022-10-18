The temporary closure of the Greenway Trail between Northview and Burnett streets continues until 7 p.m. tonight as a subcontractor for the Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency takes geotechnical borings from the floodwall levee.
An optional detour for Greenway Trail users is Northview Street to North 8th Street with a return to the trail off Burnett Street.
The work also requires the closing to vehicular traffic of North 6th Street between Northview and Burnett streets through Friday evening.
The geotechnical borings are a part of the design and engineering of a construction project at that location related to JSA’s combined sewer system, the portion of the system which conveys both sanitary and some stormwater flow. At a later date, a contractor will install a 64-inch outfall pipe through the floodwall.
This project is the second phase of a $102 million total project called the Long-Term Control Plan associated with the combined sewer system and approved by the Kentucky Division of Water and Environmental Protection Agency. The Long-Term Control Plan involves the construction of a diversion station, an 80 million gallon a day pumping station, screening facilities, and discharge piping.
The geotechnical borings are approved by the United States Corps of Engineers, the regulatory agency for the city’s floodwall system.
