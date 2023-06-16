From 2010 to 2020, Paducah’s population increased 8.44% to just over 27,000, according to US Census Bureau data.
The Fountain Avenue area grew 88.7%; the downtown area grew 9.38%.
Two Lone Oak portions increased at 13.88 and 16.11%, respectively. McCracken County saw a 3.5-% increase.
“We need to understand where — really, what happened in the census. Where did the increase come from?” Mayor George Bray said Tuesday during a city commission meeting. “What actions have we been taking that drove those increases? Where are there opportunities to further grow in perhaps different areas? The only way we can do that is by trying to understand our data better.”
City Planner Nic Hutchison credited the Fountain Avenue neighborhood revitalization project for its substantial growth: “These numbers show that investment pays off.”
The census tract that includes downtown and Lower Town saw an increase of 523 people, according to Hutchison, due in large part to the increase in upper story living in downtown and the redevelopment efforts of the Lower Town neighborhood.
That increase “shows that downtown redevelopment has been very successful and strong over the past 10 years and the city has worked to develop and provide incentives to help encourage that the reinforce it,” said Hutchison.
A generational chart Hutchison showed indicated a more-or-less consistent presence by all generations.
“(The data is) saying there is stability in Paducah’s population,” Hutchison said. “People are still having kids; it’s not necessarily an exponential growth in any specific area. We still have a relatively large and stable workforce in Paducah.”
Census tracts did show some population loss in Southside, Northside and Elmdale. Total housing growth, also, was stagnant.
The census does not factor in city initiatives and incentives, according to the city planner.
With the Southside area consisting of 25% of the city’s land mass, Hutchison sees opportunity to increase density and population.
“There are a lot of underutilized properties in the Southside that are prime for development,” he said.
“Looking at the total number of housing units in Paducah, we’ve seen a 0.14-% increase since 2010,” Hutchison said, citing 13,261 units in 2022. “There’s a housing shortage here, just like every community across the country, but I think what makes Paducah unique is a lot of our housing stock and inventory is not necessarily compatible with the housing choice and preference that people choose today. A lot of the housing stock is about 70 years old.”
Total occupied units numbered 11,493, with a 52.5-% owner rate and 47.5-% renter occupancy.
Hutchison called the projection odd: “Typically, we would see a larger decrease in home ownership and a higher increase in rental.”
“A lot of it was created for the gaseous diffusion plant as a result of housing post-WWII. Two-bedroom, one bath,” Hutchison said. “That typically doesn’t meet the needs of the community today.”
Paducah’s affordability index is 133.
“Basically if the value is at 100, they (a family that is receiving the median household income for the community) would have just the right amount of money to qualify for a mortgage,” Hutchison said. The income-amount needed for the mortgage was 19%. “This means we are still affordable in comparison to other markets and communities across the country.”
The US has a median income of $70,000, and Kentucky is at $55,000.
Paducah sits at $41,000. Hutchison noted, although Paducah’s top industries are education and healthcare, the second is retail trade, and the third is arts entertainment and food service.
Rural Kentucky is losing population, especially eastern Kentucky.
Bray said he felt it rendered the importance of a city “making investments.”
“People want to be closer to amenities. Not everybody, but that is a nationwide trend,” Bray said, noting it’s “something that has worked against Paducah in the past” with moves to Nashville and Louisville. “But I think if we get out there and compete for population with the investments that we make, then we can even the playing field a little bit.”
The census data “gives us a good idea of where we were successful in the past and helps us consider what investments to make in the future,” the mayor said.
Several noted the role regionalization plays in that. Hutchison said economic development in surrounding areas, including Bowling Green and Elizabethtown, contributed to a larger population increase overall.
“When we go out and work economic development-wise, we have the counties that surround us … some have had decreases in population,” Hutchison said. “I think it is important for us to, when we can, work on projects together.”
Mayor Pro-Tem Sandra Wilson said, from a University of Louisville presentation at a regional chamber, “Our county — I mean McCracken, Paducah — was one of the only ones in this region expected to see any growth in 2030. It impacts us if the other counties are not growing as well.”
Kentucky’s population grew by 3.8%. The US population grew by 7.4%.
The data is available from the US Census Bureau, which does a large census every 10 years.
