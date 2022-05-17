Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today for the primary election.
According to McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs, the county had 681 no-excuse voters from Thursday to Saturday last week.
The expanded balloting measures are a new normal for the county — and overall, the entire Commonwealth — after House Bill 574 passed in 2021, mandating three days of in-person absentee voting.
Local primaries had only 79 “early excuse” voters, according to McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs, for good reason.
“People took advantage of the Thursday, Friday and Saturday offered for no-excuse voting,” Griggs said.
McCracken mailed 532 absentee ballots upon request, with 370 received by Monday afternoon.
“Of course, we have until tonight (Tuesday) to accept mail-ins,” Griggs said. Voters who requested a mail-in ballot can put them in the dropbox by 6 p.m. today.
Aside from scanning early ballots, Griggs said the county clerk’s office spent a good part of the day Monday fielding calls from voters.
“People want to know if they’re registered and where to vote,” she said. “We’ve consolidated some of the locations, so we’ve been getting a lot of phone calls.”
Voters unsure of their designated polling place can vote at the McCracken County Courthouse, 300 Clarence Gaines St.
For a list of primary races and candidates, visit McCrackenCountyKY.gov/McCracken-County-voting-information.
