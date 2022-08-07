Fancy Farm Speakers

U.S. Senate Candidate Charles Booker (D) speaks to a divided crowd at the 142nd annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic Saturday afternoon.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

FANCY FARM - The “Super Bowl of Kentucky politics” returned to full force at the 142nd annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic in Graves County, Kentucky Saturday afternoon as politicians traded zingers back and forth and promoted their platforms.

Hundreds of people lined the political pavilion and its perimeter as officials and candidates addressed state and national topics, including inflation, abortion rights, transgender athletes and the state’s response to different emergency crises including last year’s tornadoes, flooding in eastern Kentucky and the COVID-19 pandemic.

