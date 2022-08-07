FANCY FARM - The “Super Bowl of Kentucky politics” returned to full force at the 142nd annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic in Graves County, Kentucky Saturday afternoon as politicians traded zingers back and forth and promoted their platforms.
Hundreds of people lined the political pavilion and its perimeter as officials and candidates addressed state and national topics, including inflation, abortion rights, transgender athletes and the state’s response to different emergency crises including last year’s tornadoes, flooding in eastern Kentucky and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The heavily watched political speaking event is a big draw to the annual St. Jerome Picnic, which also includes events like Bingo, ring toss, raffles and barbeque.
For the second year in a row, Gov. Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacquelyn Coleman, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul missed the annual Fancy Farm Picnic. Beshear was originally supposed to be in Israel, but canceled the trip abroad to focus on flood relief efforts in eastern Kentucky. McConnell and Paul were originally scheduled to speak, but an extended Congressional session kept the two in Washington D.C.
Beshear’s absence was a ripe topic for jeers from Republican speakers. Treasurer Allison Hall joked that a possible strategy to get Beshear to attend the 2023 Fancy Farm Picnic is to change the format to a press conference.
No elected Democratic elected officials spoke at the annual picnic for the second straight year.
Notable speakers for national offices this year included Kelley Paul, standing in for her husband Rand Paul, U.S. Senate Candidate Charles Booker (D), Congressman James Comer (R) and Congressional Candidate Jimmy Ausbrooks (D). Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles (R), Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R), Auditor Mike Harmon (R) and State Representative Savannah Maddox (R), who are all running for the Republican nomination for governor in 2023, rounded out the speaker list.
Booker critiqued Sen. Paul for missing the picnic, stating that Paul was in the nation’s capital Saturday “trying to screw [Kentuckians] as we speak.” Booker also called Paul a conspiracy theorist and a liar.
“As terrible as a senator he is, he is the best clown there is,” Booker said.
Booker also advocated for an improved healthcare system, and said he would stand for everyone, even those who do not agree with his platform.
Kelley Paul, speaking on behalf of her husband, blamed President Joe Biden and the Democratic party for inflation rates and rising prices, and also addressed transgender girls and women competing in sports with cisgender women.
“I wouldn’t expect Democrats to know what a recession is. They can’t even define what a woman is,” Paul said.
Paul also addressed Sen. Paul’s criticisms of Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming Fauci lied about the origins of the COVID-19 virus.
Energy oozed from the crowd as speakers took the stage, with the political pavilion being full of campaign shirts and signs. Audience members cheered and jeered, booed and wooed as their favorite or least favorite candidates spoke at the podium.
When Cameron spoke about supporting police officers, a section of the crowd began chanting Breonna Taylor’s name during the remainder of Cameron’s speech. Four officers involved in the 2020 raid that ended with Taylor being killed were indicted with federal charges from the Justice Department Thursday. Booker began chanting Taylor’s name from the stage after Cameron’s speech.
Comer echoed many of Paul’s sentiments, including blaming the Democratic Party and Biden for inflation rates and rising prices and being against transgender girls and women competing with cisgender women and girls. He also advocated for energy independence, funding the police and securing the nation’s borders.
“Democrats inherited the strongest economy in my adult lifetime, and they’ve wasted so much of our hard-earned tax dollars that we now have inflation for the first time in my adult lifetime,” Comer said.
Comer said the solution to solving the “disastrous policies of Democrats in Washington” is to vote for Republicans in the general election. If reelected, Comer said he would become chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Ausbrooks, who is challenging Comer for his congressional seat, said as the first openly gay candidate who will be on the general election ballots for a statewide office, he was hurt by the transphobic rhetoric several politicians said. Several speakers, including State Rep. Richard Heath, Paul, Quarles and Ausbrook’s opponent Comer, said those who are not “biologically women,” such as transgender women, should not be able to compete in girls’ or womens’ sports.
“I am glad that Ms. Paul left [after her speech] because that was an insult to me, and to many of my friends. We are human beings. We are people,” Ausbrooks said.
Calling Beshear the “shutdown governor,” Quarles called Beshear out for closing businesses, schools and churches in 2020 during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Quarles said he wants parents to have a say in what their children learn in schools and said he does not want to pay people to “sit at home, watch Netflix and not work.”
Cameron said he is the only gubernatorial candidate who has challenged the Biden administration in court and won, and also highlighted his work on getting a ban on abortion enforced in Kentucky.
Harmon, who was the first to declare he was running for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, criticized state-mandated shutdowns in 2020, stating Beshear let fear of the virus and its health impacts drive his decisions. He also told a series of jokes entitled “You may be a Beshear/Biden Democrat If…”
Maddox also harped on COVID shutdowns, stating that she was the only candidate to oppose mandates and shutdowns since the beginning of the pandemic. Maddox said she is also against “red flag” laws, or laws that would allow judges to take away a person’s gun if the judge thinks the person may use the gun to harm themselves or others.
Other speakers included State Senator Jason Howell, State Rep. Richard Heath, Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Eldridge, Treasurer Allison Ball and Secretary of State Michael Adams. Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne emceed the political speaking.
With the 2020 and 2021 Fancy Farm Picnics impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fancy Farm Picnic Political Director Steven Elder said the picnic returning to full form is an important step in returning to a sense of normalcy.
