A West Paducah woman was arrested Thursday morning after reports of an altercation involving a handgun.
Amanda Crenshaw, 37, is charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Schaffer Road around 10:57 a.m. where they found James Stephens, 47, and a 15-year-old male. Stephens had reported that Crenshaw, his girlfriend, had fired a handgun at the two of them.
Crenshaw was located at a Meredith Road address, where she told the deputies that she and Stephens had been “having relationship issues and verbal altercation ensued.” She told the deputies that “she fired one round in a field in close proximity” to Stephens and the teen, according to the sheriff’s department release.
Neither victim was injured during the shooting.
Crenshaw was taken into custody and the firearm was recovered.
Paducah Police Department and Mercy EMS assisted on the scene.
