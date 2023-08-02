CALVERT CITY — Police closed off Oak Park Boulevard in Calvert City to investigate the death of a woman killed in a hit and run on Tuesday morning.
Police identified the hit-and-run victim as 18-year-old Mercedeys R. Culligan of Calvert City.
Updated: August 2, 2023 @ 1:08 am
Calvert City Chief of Police Mike Canon confirmed to a news reporter on scene that it's investigating a hit and run after 911 calls came in reporting a body in the middle of the road. Canon said it started receiving 911 calls about the incident at 5:39 a.m. and officers arrived at the scene by 5:40 a.m.
It was reported that the woman was walking southbound on the shoulder of Oak Park Boulevard when she was struck around 5:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead on the scene by the Marshall County Coroner.
The coroner's office confirmed to WPSD Local 6 that Culligan was walking to work at Dairy Queen when she was hit by the vehicle.
There were no confirmed witnesses, but several people drove up on the scene following the incident. Police are reviewing security footage of nearby businesses. It's also looking over video footage people have sent.
The Calvert City Police Department is working with the Marshall County Sheriff's office and the Marshall County Coroner in the investigation. There were no suspects in the case, as of Tuesday.
If someone has any information about this incident, contact the Calvert City Police Department at 270-395-4545.
