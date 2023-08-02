CALVERT CITY — Police have identified the hit-and-run victim from Oak Park Boulevard, as 18-year-old Mercedeys R. Culligan from Calvert City.
On Tuesday morning, police closed off Oak Park Boulevard in Calvert City to investigate Culligan’s death. Oak Park Boulevard has since reopened, but there is still a lot of work for the detectives on the case.
Calvert City Chief of Police, Mike Canon, said Tuesday there weren’t any suspects, but it’s leaning on the public for help.
“We’re looking for any possible witnesses or leads to this investigation that will help us with the prosecution of this hit-and-run. We’d be happy to talk with you, and maybe the public can assist us in this investigation,” he said.
The chief said the department has worked hard to figure out what all transpired.
“We are canvassing the area for surveillance systems and video footage, and we are trying to review that stuff currently,” he said.
According to the Marshall County Coroner’s office, Culligan was walking on the shoulder of Oak Park Boulevard on her way to work at the Dairy Queen on U.S. 62 when she was hit and killed. The Calvert City Police Department also confirmed Culligan was on her way to work, but did not say where.
Canon said the investigation into the hit-and-run started after 911 calls came in reporting an unresponsive person in the middle of the road. Canon said it received a 911 call about the incident at 5:39 a.m., and officers arrived at the scene by 5:40 a.m. She was pronounced dead on the scene by the Marshall County Coroner.
The Calvert City Police Department has worked with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner on the investigation. If someone has any information about this incident, contact the Calvert City Police Department at 270-395-4545.
