Paducah Police say violent crimes dropped 9% last year.
Property crimes rose 6%, according to a year-end report from the police department. Year-end numbers paint 2022 as the fifth straight year that crimes dropped or leveled off. Officials completed 2,804 reports and 2,824 in 2021 — some 1% decrease.
Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and assault. Property crimes are burglary, theft, arson, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.
Reported rapes fell 27%, from 34 to 25. Police made arrests in all six homicide cases, three domestic.
“I’m extremely proud of our detectives for all their efforts in clearing all of the murder cases and bringing the offenders to justice,” Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said in a news release. “I hope it brings some sense of closure for the families of the victims.”
Of major crimes, aggravated assault and auto theft decreased the most. Robberies fell 4%. Burglaries steadied, with 74 in 2021 and again last year.
Criminal mischief jumped 17%. Larceny-theft, including shoplifting, climbed 4% from 689 to 717.
Three alcohol-related stats rose. Liquor law violations spiked 44%. Driving under the influence climbed 38%, and public intoxication leapt 30%.
Laird said the shifting stats aren’t new.
“I wouldn’t necessarily link (the alcohol-related offenses) to the pandemic,” Laird said regarding correlation. “I think nationally you’re seeing that trend. We do often see a fluctuation in certain offenses.”
The drug unit seized some 8,000 fentanyl pills worth an estimated $200,000, $25 a pill, in a two-year investigation announced in September. Officers and FBI agents arrested and indicted 23 people on possession and distribution.
Officials seized six handguns, two rifles and more than $242,000 in cash from search warrants served at five homes in the investigation.
“That was the most we had seen at any one time because that’s what we were focusing on,” Laird told The Sun. “We started seeing small amounts of (fentanyl) probably about three years ago, and then two years ago, our drug unit began focusing on where it was coming from and who was bringing it into the city.”
“Prior to three years ago, it wasn’t something you saw a lot — at least not here,” he said. “Fentanyl has kind of become the drug of choice right now for a lot of folks.”
Auto collisions rose 2% from 2021 — 1,821 in 2022. That includes a 28% drop in commercial vehicle collisions. Injuries and fatalities dropped from 5% to 3%.
Laird mentioned smartphone use. “Inattention continues to be the leading cause of crashes,” he said. “Drivers need to focus more on driving and less on distractions like cell phones.”
He cautioned against misleading crime statistics on websites with “safest city” rankings.
Laird said tourism and events cause sample-size errors.
“Crime statistics determined by Paducah’s population can be misleading,” he said. “Although our population is approximately 25,000, we are home to two of the largest medical centers in western Kentucky and a regional destination for shopping, dining and entertainment. Retail theft and other property crimes are what drive our crime stats — not violent crimes against persons.”
The stats continue a 2020 aberration when local reported crime fell 16%.
“Obviously, that’s directly related to the pandemic,” Laird told The Sun. “The big part of it is that we maintained it in 2021, and this year we had another 1% decrease.”
