MAYFIELD — Police said a man was arrested Monday after entering an occupied home and assaulting both of the residents.
Mayfield Police officers were called to a home for a reported burglary and domestic assault in progress. Upon their arrival, the victims told investigators that Kenneth Beauchamp, 53, of Mayfield, forced his way into the residence and assaulted two people, authorities said.
Beauchamp had been previously trespassed there. Beauchamp was not at the location when officers arrived, but returned to the scene a short time later.
He was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, and two counts of fourth-degree assault. He also had two active arrest warrants for theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) over $500 but under $10,000, and probation violation (for misdemeanor offenses), authorities said.
He was taken to the Graves County Jail.
