A man charged in connection with a September shooting in Paducah has been arrested by Tennessee authorities, police said.
Officers in Dyer County, Tennessee, arrested Antonio C. Lee, 34, of Paducah, early Sunday on charges there and discovered through a computer check that he was charged in warrants in Paducah with first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to a police news release.
Authorities said someone called Paducah Police early Sept. 10 about a man who had been shot in the 1000 block of Bronson Avenue. Officers were told two men had been arguing in the street and one of the men was pushed to the ground.
The victim went into the street to help the man and was shot several times by the other man, police said. Authorities said the victim and a witness identified the shooter by a nickname, and officers determined him to be Antonio C. Lee.
Police had sought Lee after the shooting and will return him to McCracken County to face his charges as soon as possible, according to the news release.
