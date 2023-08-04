A 45-year-old Marion man was arrested Thursday in connection to the hit-and-run collision that killed 18-year-old Mercedeys Culligan on Tuesday morning in Calvert City.
Calvert City Police said 45-year-old Raymond E. Jarvis, of Marion, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid in a crash that resulted in a death.
Earlier on Thursday, the police department had asked members of the public to help officers identify a silver, four-door pickup truck recording by a surveillance camera at SmartPath, a business near the location of the hit and run on Oak Park Boulevard. The driver of that truck was considered to be a person of interest, not a suspect in the case.
Announcing Jarvis' arrest Thursday night, the police department said Jarvis drives an SUV, more specifically a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Police allege that SUV is the vehicle that hit Culligan, of Calvert City, on Oak Park Boulevard as she was walking to work at the Dairy Queen on US 62.
"The investigation is still ongoing," the police department said in the news release. "And we encourage the public to continue to report information."
Anyone with information related to the investigation can call the Calvert City Police Department at 270-395-4545.
In the news release, the police department said it's supported by the community, Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Marshall County Coroner's Office, McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Princeton Police Department and the Kentucky State Police.
Multiple businesses and people had offered rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case, with the total award amount reaching $49,000 as of Thursday afternoon.
