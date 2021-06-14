A fifth shooting incident in Paducah over a seven-day period was reported in the Forest Hills neighborhood, the site of a deadly shooting on Thursday -- six if the June 8 McCracken County shooting investigation is added.
Paducah Police were called out to the south Paducah neighborhood at 8:36 p.m. Sunday after several calls of gunfire were reported in the Glenwood Drive area. A home was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.
A police investigation revealed that the suspect went to a house on Glenwood Drive looking for someone related to Darrius White, who was killed in a shooting incident on June 8 on Colony Drive.
The suspect allegedly produced a handgun and an argument ensued. The suspect then fled, firing multiple shots as he ran.
Officers searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
The Sunday incident seems to further connect some of the shooting incidents from June 4 to Thursday, authorities said.
Rodrrick D. Moore has been charged with murder in a June 8 shooting and with first-degree wanton endangerment in a June 5 shooting, police said.
Through Monday afternoon, there have been two fatalities, three people injured by gunfire and two people injured in connection to a shooting since June 4.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the shootings and one suspect has been identified.
Here is a rundown of the six shootings in Paducah or McCracken County from June 4 through Sunday, according to official police and sheriff's reports:
• June 4, 9:03 p.m,, Willow Oaks Apartments (Roell Circle): Tyus D. White, 21, and Kiante D. Vaughn, 24, were found on a second-floor landing, apparent gunshot victims. White was transferred to an out-of-state hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Vaughn was arrested on Friday on weapons charges.
• June 5, just after 3 a.m., Cardinal Point Apartments (Joe Clifton Drive): Officers on patrol heard four gunshots in the area and found a vehicle and three apartments had been damaged by gunfire. No one was injured, but Roddrick D. Moore, 20, was arrested on Friday for this incident and on June 9 for murder in a June 8 incident.
• June 8, 10 p.m., Jetton Schoolhouse Apartments (Walter Jetton Boulevard): Witnesses told officers a white SUV pulled behind the apartment building and one or more of the vehicle’s occupants shot toward people on Bronson Avenue. A vehicle was struck by a bullet, but no one in the vehicle was injured by gunfire. The struck vehicle drove away and crashed into a parked vehicle at the intersection of Bronson and Walter Jetton. Two passengers in the vehicle were taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment of minor injuries related to the crash.
• June 8, 11:30 p.m., Colony Drive Apartments (Colony Drive): Deputies found two gunshot victims upon arrival: Darrius White, 20, and Jeffery Concentine Jr. Deputies attempted life-saving procedures on White, but were unsuccessful. Through the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office investigation, it was alleged the shooter was Rodrrick D. “Lucky” Moore, who was arrested the next day in Blytheville, Arkansas, on charges of murder and first-degree assault. He would later be charged in a June 5 shooting incident.
• Thursday, 2:58 p.m., Forest Hills Apartments (Elmdale Road): Upon arrival, police officers found that Thomas Willett, 28, had been shot. He was taken to nearby Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:52 p.m. Kahlil A. Griffin, 20, of Murray was charged Saturday with Willett’s murder and remains at large. Authorities urge anyone who may know of Griffin's whereabouts to call Paducah Police at 270-444-8850 -- police are advising the public not to approach Griffin if seen and consider him "armed and dangerous." Investigators said Griffin is believed to be driving a white, 2003 Nissan Altima with Illinois license AY73718 . He has known ties to Murray, LaCenter and Brookport, Illinois.Justin C. Wells, 25, of Paducah was charged Thursday with complicity to murder and tampering with physical evidence in the case.
• Sunday, 8:36 p.m., Glenwood Drive: Several calls reporting gunfire were reported to Paducah police in the same Forest Hills neighborhood, the scene of the Thursday deadly shooting. A Paducah Police Department investigation revealed that the suspect went to a house on Glenwood Drive looking for someone related to Darrius White, who was killed in a shooting on June 8 on Colony Drive. The suspect allegedly produced a handgun and an argument ensued. The suspect then fled, firing multiple shots as he ran. Officers searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect. A home was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.
