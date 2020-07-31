The Paducah man accused of shooting another in the head told police he had been playing with a gun he didn’t realize was loaded, according to the Paducah Police Department.
William R. Moore, 20, was arrested Wednesday after a pursuit through the woods, police said.
Moore is charged with first-degree assault in the shooting of Tyriek Simmons at an apartment on North Seventh Street.
Police said Thursday Simmons was taken to an out-of-state hospital in critical condition.
Moore had just been released from jail on Monday on parole after serving a portion of a 25-month sentence from charges he picked up in November.
According to a citation in that case, Moore had fired shots at a man in an alley off of 26th Street in early November.
He pleaded guilty in March to first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police and tampering with physical evidence.
Moore is incarcerated in the McCracken County Regional Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.
