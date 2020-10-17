Paducah police wants the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly fired a handgun into his ex-girlfriend’s Lone Oak Road home.
Travon D. Jones, 25, of Paducah, is charged in a warrant with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to police.
The department announced Friday that a woman called before 1 a.m. Thursday and reported Jones had texted her throughout the evening and knocked on her apartment’s back door.
The woman told police she ignored him and Jones tried to enter through the front door. She allegedly heard a noise, saw a window being opened and saw Jones standing outside.
Jones allegedly put a handgun inside the window, pointed it at her and fired a shot into the living room wall. Police said she fled and he fired another shot into the wall about three feet to her right. A friend of the woman’s came downstairs about the time the second shot was fired, police said.
Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts are asked to call the department at 270-444-8550. People can also provide information anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the tip to 847411.
