The Paducah Police Department is still searching for a local man accused of strangling his girlfriend.
Nicopolis D. English, 41, is charged with felony assault and terroristic threatening, according to a department release sent over the weekend.
A woman called police around 12:30 a.m. that day to report that she was awakened by English, her boyfriend, strangling her. She told authorities that she managed to escape and flee to a safe location before calling.
Officers said she had “obvious signs of assault” in the release and that video on social media where English said he was going to kill the woman had been found.
A search warrant was served at the Adams Street home but officers and the department’s SWAT team did not locate English inside.
Anyone with information regarding English’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
