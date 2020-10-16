The Paducah Police Department seeks help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a computer and related items from the Holiday Inn Riverfront downtown.
In a news release Thursday, police said the hotel manager called on Sept. 14 to report computer equipment had been stolen.
He said a desk clerk had let a man into the lobby just after midnight because the man said his key wasn’t working. The clerk said the man sat down at the lobby computer and was there when she responded to a guest’s request around 12:15 to 12:30 a.m., according to the release.
Police also said security camera video shows that a man unplugged all the wiring to a computer and took the computer, monitor, mouse and keyboard, before leaving through the hotel’s rear door. The suspect is described to be a white man who wore blue shorts, a long-sleeved shirt and a baseball-style cap.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the theft is asked to contact the department at 270-444-8550. Information may also be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the tip to 847411.
