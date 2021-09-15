Paducah Police are asking the public for help in finding a man wanted on charges in connection with a shooting Friday morning.
A Paducah man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg a little after 1 a.m. Friday. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Bronson Avenue. The man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Authorities named 36-year-old Antonio C. Lee, of Paducah, as the suspect in the case. He is charged with first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a felon in connection to the shooting, according to a news release from Paducah Police.
Police said Lee stands about 6-foot-2 and weighs about 210 pounds. Investigators believe he is driving an older model blue Chrysler car.
Authorities said Lee should be considered armed and dangerous.
They are asking anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.