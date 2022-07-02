Paducah Police announced Friday morning that it seeks the public’s help in locating an area man wanted in several counties on theft and other charges.
Andrew P. Lowery, 32, is described by police as being 6 feet, 8 inches tall with reddish hair and a beard. Lowery allegedly used a stolen check — reported by a Livingston County resident — to purchase a motorcycle from a business earlier this month, according to a news release.
Police say Lowery has charges of two counts of felony theft, two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, theft by failure to make the required payment and receiving stolen property. He has a bench warrant charging him with contempt of court.
Police also say Lowery has prior McCracken County arrests on first-degree burglary, violating a domestic violence order, handgun possession as a felon, second-degree forgery, theft by deception of $10,000 or more and four contempt of court counts. He is out on bond after a Massac County arrest on failure to comply with the sex offender registry and has outstanding warrants in McCracken, Livingston and Carlisle counties.
Lowery has listed addresses in Kevil and Brookport, Illinois, according to police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can:
• Call Paducah Police at 270-444-8550.
• Text anonymous information with “WKY” to West Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 847411, tip 411, or by downloading the WKY Crime Stoppers app
• Submit an online tip form at paducahky.gov/West-KY-Crime-Stoppers.
Police say information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
