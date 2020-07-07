The Paducah Police Department responded to more than 135 fireworks complaints from Friday through early Monday. Several involved property damage or physical injury.
In a news release, Paducah police announced the following:
• Early Friday morning, someone shot fireworks toward a house on North 16th Street, catching the front door on fire.
• About 9:15 p.m. Saturday, someone shot fireworks at a home on North 23rd Street, shattering a large, glass front window.
• Several vehicles in the 600 block of Jameswood Drive were damaged Saturday night by fireworks or a BB gun.
• A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital for treatment after she was hit with a lit mortar at Eighth and Boyd streets. She suffered burns to both legs.
• The front passenger window of a vehicle was shattered by a mortar on Sunday.
• There were multiple reports of fireworks and paintballs being shot at police officers.
Police said investigations into these incidents and others are continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 270-444-8550.
