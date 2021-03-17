MURRAY -- Some details surrounding a shooting at a home near Murray State University campus Tuesday morning that left two dead and a third seriously injured were confirmed in a Wednesday morning news release from the Murray Police Department.
Officers responded to a home on Chestnut Street, not far from the college, at approximately 7:36 a.m. in response to a reported shooting.
There, officers found a juvenile and two adults who all appeared to have gunshot wounds. The juvenile and Katherine Bryan, a 46-year-old Murray resident, were taken to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and later to another hospital by air, for treatment of their critical injuries. Bryan was later pronounced deceased as a result of her injuries, according to the news release.
Also found at the scene was Anthony Amoroso, 31, of Murray. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland.
"Through investigation, we have learned that Mr. Amoroso shot his girlfriend, Ms. Bryan, and the juvenile before shooting himself," police said the news release.
The status of the minor was, at the time of the release, unknown.
The Murray Police Department was assisted on the scene by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, the Kentucky State Police, the Murray State University Police Department, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, the Murray Fire Department, Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service, the Calloway County Coroner's Office, Air Evac, Calloway County Animal Control and the Murray Road Department.
