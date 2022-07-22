Crime reports in the city of Paducah in 2021 were about even with crime reports in the city in 2020, and maintained an overall 16% reduction from 2019 crime reports, according to the Paducah Police Department’s recently released 2021 annual report.
Some of the notable crime reductions from 2020 to 2021 include a 39% decrease in burglaries and a 24.3% reduction in vandalism reports.
The largest increase in the number of crime reports was for drug violations, which increased from 650 in 2020 to 1,113 in 2021.
While the decrease in reported crimes from 2019 to 2020 was attributed partially to the COVID-19 pandemic and related closures and restrictions, Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said there was also a downward trend in reported crimes before 2020.
“I would say that COVID played some role in it, you know, you saw a significant decrease between 2019 and 2020,” Laird said. “What I was happy to see was that we maintained that 16% decrease in 2021 as compared to 2019.”
PPD participates in the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting program annually, and submits data on various crime reports, which is also included in the police department’s annual report, made available to the public.
Laird noted that while Paducah sometimes ranks high in terms of most dangerous cities in the state, the population numbers these rankings use often do not include those who travel to Paducah on a daily basis.
While the 2020 Census listed Paducah’s population at around 27,000, Laird said the number of people in the city balloons up to between 75,000 and 100,000 people on a regular basis when people who travel to Paducah for work, shopping, dining and tourism.
“When you compare our crime stats against the actual population of the folks that are coming in, doing business in our city, staying at the hotels, eating at the restaurants, Paducah’s a very safe city,” Laird said.
Statewide, crime rates for more serious crimes such as murder, assault, burglary, sex offenses and stolen property offenses were down about 5% from 2020, according to data from Kentucky State Police.
Additionally, there were 1,791 collisions reported in Paducah in 2021, up around 9% from 2020 but 8% lower than 2019 collision numbers, according to PPD’s annual report. Collisions involving injuries went up 24% from 2020, and collisions involving commercial vehicles went up 45% over 2019 and 2020 numbers. Five people died from collisions in the city.
Areas with high traffic volume, including the areas of Hinkleville Road and I-24, Lone Oak Road and I-24 , Lone Oak Road and Jackson Street, and Irvin Cobb Drive and Wayne Sullivan Drive, also had the highest density of collisions.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.