Crime reports in the city of Paducah in 2021 were about even with crime reports in the city in 2020, and maintained an overall 16% reduction from 2019 crime reports, according to the Paducah Police Department’s recently released 2021 annual report.

Some of the notable crime reductions from 2020 to 2021 include a 39% decrease in burglaries and a 24.3% reduction in vandalism reports.

