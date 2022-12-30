The Paducah Police Department has announced that a local woman died Thursday night after she stepped into the path of an oncoming pickup truck while trying to cross Lone Oak Road.
In a Friday news release, Paducah police identified the pedestrian as Rebecca Snow, 48. McCracken County Deputy Coroner Wade Dillworth pronounced her dead at the scene, according to the news release.
Police responded around 5:57 p.m. Thursday to the scene in the 2200 block of Lone Oak Road. The driver, who police identified as Stephen Dew, 67, of Boaz, was driving a 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck westbound on Lone Oak Road. Police said Dew told officers a woman stepped in front of his truck as he was driving.
According to police detectives, Snow was trying to cross Lone Oak Road to get to a fast food restaurant where she worked.
Police said traffic on Lone Oak Road was shut down for around two hours Thursday night while detectives and the police department's Collision Reconstruction Team investigated the incident.
