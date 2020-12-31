A Paducah man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly shot and killed a woman at a Hill Street home. Paducah police have identified the shooting victim as the man’s 22-year-old girlfriend, Nikea Cope.
The police department reported on Wednesday that Jamell L. Diaz, 20, is charged with murder, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.
“We believe that ... based on what the gentleman told us, that there’s no further danger to the public, just an isolated incident between two people that knew each other,” Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird told The Sun.
Laird said that it’s a terrible incident and a terrible tragedy anytime someone loses their life, but he reiterated that there’s no danger to the public.
According to a news release, police had received several phone calls around 11 a.m. Wednesday, in regards to a suspicious male in the 1100 block of Hill Street in Paducah. Police said the callers reported there was a man with blood on his clothing, running in the neighborhood.
When police officers arrived to Hill Street, they saw a man who matched the callers’ description and identified him as Diaz. Police said Diaz told officers he had shot his girlfriend at his home.
Officers went to the home and found Cope, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in a bedroom with an “apparent” gunshot wound, according to the news release.
Police said officers and a neighbor started administering first aid to Cope, but she succumbed to her injuries. Laird confirmed to The Sun that the victim died at the scene.
In an interview with detectives, police stated Diaz said he and Cope had been arguing and he retrieved a pistol to scare her. As the argument continued, Diaz told police he put the gun to the side of Cope’s body and it fired.
Police also reported that detectives, as well the McCracken County Coroner’s Office, are continuing to investigate this incident. As of late Wednesday afternoon, Laird didn’t have information yet about an autopsy for Cope.
