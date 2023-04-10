One person was killed and three others injured early Sunday in a two-vehicle crash at 14th Street and Park Avenue, according to Paducah police.
A Paducah police news release said David W. Cartwright, 42, of Paducah, was thrown from his vehicle after colliding with a vehicle driven by Tiffany Thomas, 35, also of Paducah, at approximately 2:31 a.m.
The news release said Thomas told police she was driving west on Park Avenue when Cartwright’s vehicle ran through a stop sign and into the path of her vehicle. Police said Cartwright was taken to Baptist Health Paducah where he was pronounced dead. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the news release.
Thomas and two of her passengers — Lannie Bush, 34, and Kenya Hopkins, 32, both of Paducah, were also taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment of their injuries. Two other passengers were not injured, according to the news release.
Police said its collision reconstruction team and detectives are investigating the crash.
