Mayfield shooting

The Mayfield Police Department said investigators responded to the Plaza Shopping Center and the Plaza Apartments around 4:45 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a shooting. Police said three people were injured, and a suspect, identified as James Blakemore, was arrested on multiple charges.

 ARRIYONNA ALLEN

MAYFIELD — Police have released the name of a suspect arrested after three people were injured in a Thursday morning shooting in Mayfield.

The Mayfield Police Department said James Blakemore, 26, is charged with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a felon, two counts of tampering with physical evidence and one count of first-degree strangulation.

