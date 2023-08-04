MAYFIELD — Police have released the name of a suspect arrested after three people were injured in a Thursday morning shooting in Mayfield.
The Mayfield Police Department said James Blakemore, 26, is charged with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a felon, two counts of tampering with physical evidence and one count of first-degree strangulation.
The police department said investigators responded to the Plaza Shopping Center and the Plaza Apartments around 4:45 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a shooting.
Graves County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a female victim at the shopping center. The police department said the victim told first responders that two male victims were also wounded, inside a vehicle at the apartment complex. All three victims were taken to area hospitals.
The police department said all three had life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police identified Blakemore as a suspect, and learned that he was in an apartment in the same complex on Birch Cove.
The police department also said officers, aided by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, apprehended Blakemore at that apartment. Police interviewed Blakemore, and then he was arrested.
In addition to Graves County and McCracken County sheriff’s deputies, Mayfield police were also assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police troopers and Mayfield fire and EMS personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.