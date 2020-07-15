Three Paducah residents, including a former McCracken County Jail employee, face charges after a family dispute that ended with a man’s finger shot off, according to Paducah police.
Officers responded Sunday to a reported disturbance at a home on Shelbourne Street.
Brandon Johnson, who lived in the home, told officers that his daughter and her boyfriend, Levi Thorn, along with Thorn’s mother, Cassie Scott, and Thorn’s stepfather, Mark Lamb, came to retrieve some property belonging to Thorn and his daughter, who was not named in the news release.
Johnson said he asked them to wait outside until police arrived, but told police the four pushed into the home.
Johnson told officers his wife raised concerns about COVID-19 and Scott coughed and spat in her face, at which point Johnson retrieved his handgun and told the group to leave.
He said Thorn and Lamb tackled and assaulted him, and that the gun went off during the altercation, striking his left finger. Johnson also claimed Scott kicked his wife after she was knocked to the ground.
Lamb turned himself in and admitted to hitting Johnson in the face, which caused him to lose a tooth, police said. Lamb was charged with second-degree assault.
Scott faces one count of harassment with physical contact and no injury.
Thorn was charged with second-degree assault and booked into the Marshall County Jail.
Jailer David Knight said Tuesday that Thorn is no longer employed at the facility.
