A woman was arrested after stabbing her boyfriend Sunday night during an argument over fast food, according to a Paducah Police news release Monday.
Authorities said officers were called at 11:05 p.m. to a home on Goodman Street. Officers found the boyfriend walking away from the home and learned his girlfriend had stabbed him with a kitchen knife, police said.
The man said he was sleeping when Emily Darnell, 23, woke him, wanting to go to a fast food restaurant. Authorities said the man told officers he refused and went upstairs to get away from Darnell.
The man told police she followed him, so he went back downstairs. There, Darnell grabbed the knife and stabbed him in the right shoulder and left arm and wrist, according to the news release.
The man was taken by ambulance to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital for treatment. Darnell was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault (domestic violence) and was brought to McCracken County Regional Jail, where she was held on a $5,000 cash bond.
