Authorities said the Wisconsin man charged with allegedly making a false claim of shots being fired at Murray High School and making a bomb threat to the school the next day in January was arrested for sending harassing communications to a Murray resident.
Kya Nelson, 20, of Racine, Wisconsin, was charged with one count of harassing communications after the recipient reported getting “a disturbing text,” according to a Murray Police news release.
Authorities said detectives tracked the text message back to Nelson, who was in the Calloway County Jail, where he has been since Feb. 13 after being charged with making the false phone calls regarding Murray High School.
It was not clear in the news release when the text was sent or when Nelson was arrested on that charge. The Sun reached out to the Murray Police Department for clarification but didn’t get a response Monday.
Nelson was 19 when he was alleged to have sent a false report of shots being fired at Murray High School on Jan. 25 and making a bomb threat about Murray High School on Jan. 26.
An investigation by MPD detectives concluded that all of the calls in those cases were made by Nelson, authorities said.
MPD detectives traveled to Nelson’s hometown of Racine, Wisconsin, and helped to execute a search warrant on Nelson’s residence on Jan. 29.
Nelson has been in the Calloway County Jail since being extradited to Murray on Feb. 13. An email from the Calloway County Jail on Monday indicated cellphones are not allowed in the secure area of the facility.
The investigation is ongoing. No court date has been set for Nelson for the January charges.
