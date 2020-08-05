A Grand Rivers man faces a slew of charges after a police chase in Massac and McCracken counties Tuesday morning, authorities said.
At about 9:30 a.m., Massac County, Illinois, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that had been clocked as speeding, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle was identified as a Toyota Corolla reported stolen from Clark’s River Road.
After the vehicle failed to stop for Massac deputies and crossed the Interstate 24 bridge into Kentucky, McCracken deputies joined the pursuit, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The pursuit continued toward Paducah on Cairo Road, and deputies deployed stop strips successfully twice as the vehicle entered the city limits.
Deputies said the vehicle still did not stop, and when they attempted a “rolling stop,” the suspect rammed Deputy Brent McDowell and Detective Jerry Jones.
Jones was given permission to conduct a PIT maneuver (pursuit intervention technique — forcing a suspect’s car sideways), which eventually stopped the pursuit, though deputies said the suspect attempted to flee on foot.
A K-9 deputy deployed his dog, which brought the suspect down with “minor injuries.”
Deputies identified the suspect as Charles Henning, 21.
Henning was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail after being medically evaluated for the injuries.
Henning was charged with fleeing or evading police, speeding 26 mph or more over the limit, receiving stolen property over $10,000, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police on foot, resisting arrest, operating on a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
