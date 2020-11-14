The Paducah Police Department announced Friday that its detectives recovered a variety of items that are believed to be stolen, during a recent investigation.
According to a news release, Detective Kevin Wilson said the items were stolen the night of Nov. 5 and in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, in the southern part of the city. Some items may have been stolen in the area of Mayfield Road and Rosewood Drive in McCracken County.
Anyone in the area who discovered they had property stolen on those dates are urged to contact Wilson at 270-444-8553, to see if the property is in the police department’s possession.
