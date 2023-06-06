Paducah Police held another neighborhood meeting Monday in ongoing efforts to better connect with the public.
Some 30 residents from the Cruse Avenue and River Oaks neighborhoods met at Park Avenue Baptist Church to share issues with Anthony Copeland, assistant chief of support services, and Captain Travis Watson.
“You live and see the problems, you know the issues,” Copeland said, adding the meetings’ value was “to get that straightforward response of what you need out of us and let you all see a little of what we’re seeing.”
Residents were supportive of local police but at times frustrated on issues they felt went unheeded. They wanted more widespread education on dog leash laws, for one.
Two common complaints were loud music and speeding, particularly on residential streets leading to Bob Noble Park.
Sec. 42-104(2) in the City Code of Ordinances states drivers can not emit noises, music or otherwise, heard “plainly audible” by others 50 feet away. This includes audio with non-discernible language and bass-thumping.
Copeland said aggressive driving had risen. “We’re seeing it across the nation, statistics are showing.”
He added some measures were underway.
“A speed trailer collects data for us,” he said. “If there’s more speeding in the afternoon, it collects data and lets us know we need to do more enforcement then.”
One man referred to tire marks he saw. “You go on Levin (Avenue), and it looks like a launching pad for a drag street,” he said.
Several spoke of thefts from vehicles.
Copeland told people to lock their garages and cars “and hear that beep.”
“If I could get everyone in Paducah to lock their car, this city would be a much safer place,” Copeland said. “Statistically, crimes are based on opportunity. They’re not smashing out windows; these are unlocked vehicles.”
Watson said neighborhood watch helped most.
“We’ve had success with people saying, ‘Hey, it looks like someone’s over at my neighbor’s house looking into their car,’ ” Watson said. “We try to patrol and catch people in the act but having the public’s (assistance) and that extra set of eyes helps.”
One man said he was unsure how to handle a homeless person he found laying in his yard. Explaining he feared escalation, he said, “And you don’t want them arrested because they’ve got nowhere else to go.”
Copeland said Paducah Police were taking “a comprehensive approach.”
“We have resource cards (for them),” he said. “We take people to the shelter or Community Kitchen. Don’t be afraid to call, it doesn’t mean they’ll (necessarily) go to jail. If they’re drunk, maybe they need psychiatric help … Our first step is to try to help.”
A man asked if Paducah Police had social workers on-staff.
“We have on-call social workers; we contact them often,” Copeland said.
For some, local youth could range from churlish and threatening.
The city’s curfew ordinance for minors, Article VI: Sec. 66-196, is 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday.
A woman suggested more afterschool programs, calling it “trouble waiting to happen. They have no direction, and in some cases, I don’t think they have anyone who cares.”
Copeland said there were several methods to locate parents, “Especially if their kids are involved in something illegal.”
There were several concerns about litter, including some allegations that city construction crews left water bottles strewn in yards.
Copeland said police cited such instances. “You have to cite everyone,” someone said.
One man said he often picked up trash from cars driving by. “If it’s okay to throw your fast food bag out of the window, and I pick them up, who’s responsible for that?” he asked.
With summer here, some complained of fireworks. Copeland called that “an easy one” when it came to city limits.
“You can’t shoot them,” he said. “Anything that goes off the ground, into the air — illegal. Sparklers are legal, the ones that pop and fizzle on the ground … If it launches and becomes a rocket, it’s illegal.”
“So, call it in?” A woman asked.
“Call it in, absolutely,” Copeland said, calling them fire hazards.
Copeland and Watson indicated, ultimately, public info and neighborhood watch helped most.
Residents several times raised their hands to interject, recounting issues they remembered. One man said they couldn’t clearly see their neighbor’s home with a non-working streetlight.
“That’s what the Paducah 311 app is for,” Copeland said. The app is at Paducah311.PaducahKY.gov. “If there’s a streetlight out, push that through.”
Copeland said police saw information sent on the Tip 411 mobile app in the Apple (iPhone) and Google Play (Android) stores.
“We receive that information totally anonymously. There’s no way we can even find out who it came from,” he said, adding police could still reply with questions if needed.
There are several resources, including a non-emergency dispatch line, at PaducahKY.gov/departments/police/police-contacts-and-links.
