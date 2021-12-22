Paducah Police said more than a dozen shots were fired at a North Eighth Street apartment building Monday evening and authorities are currently investigating the incident. No one was injured in the shooting, police said.
Authorities said one of the apartment residents called police shortly before 8 p.m. after they heard several shots fired at the rear of the apartment. Officers found 14 holes in the back wall, door and window, and 18 shell cases outside. Three of the shots went into the apartment, according to Paducah Police. Officials said six people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.
Surveillance video shows two people firing shots at the building, then running toward Boyd Street, authorities said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call PPD at 270-444-8550. Information can also be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting “WKY” and the tip to 847411 or by downloading the “WKY Crime Stoppers” app. Tips can also be reported online at paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may be rewarded up to $1,000.
